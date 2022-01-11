Champaign man goes viral for ice skating on driveway

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Last weekend’s ice was a problem for some, but one family decided to have some fun with it.

Dean Hoffmeister decided to put on the ice skates while going to get the mail on Saturday. He said he decided to have a little fun.

When his daughter saw him putting on the skates, she immediately took out her phone and started recording. It’s now getting attention all over the world.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Avery Hoffmeister said. “Even today when he called me and was like oh they just asked if you wanted to do an interview, I just couldn’t believe it because I never thought that just a video would go so viral.”