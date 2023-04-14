PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man has been sentenced to an additional year in prison for a federal parole violation after he was sentenced earlier this week on a weapons charge.

Prentiss Jackson, 40, was sentenced on Thursday in Peoria for violating the terms of his parole, which was related to a 2010 federal narcotics investigation. The terms of his parole stipulated that he commit no further crimes, which prosecutors said he did not abide by.

In June of 2022, Jackson was caught by Urbana Police officers to be in possession of a gun, ecstasy and marijuana during a traffic stop. As a convicted felon, he was not allowed to posses a gun, and he was sentenced to six years in prison for this crime on Monday.

In Peoria on Thursday, U.S. District Judge James Shadid sentenced Jackson to three years in prison for the parole violation. However, he ordered that two of those years happen concurrently with his prior sentence, with one year happening consecutively.

Jackson will spend a total of seven years in prison and an additional three years on parole after release.