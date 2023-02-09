CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices are investigating after a man was found dead outside of Champaign Wednesday morning.

County Coroner Duane Northrup said the man is 53-year-old Larry Adams of Champaign. Adams was discovered along a tree line on Hensley Road near Mattis Avenue just before 8 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northrop said the preliminary investigation at the scene did not reveal any obvious trauma or cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Facility and an inquest may be held at a later date.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, is asking for help in locating a car Adams was known to have used prior to his death. The car is described as being a gray 2010 Chrysler Sebring with an Illinois license plate of Q897868. The car is also said to have a white fish-shaped car freshener in the rear window and a skeleton figurine in the front portion of the cabin.

Photo courtesy of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

Anyone who locates the car is asked to contact METCAD at 217-333-8911. Anyone else who has information on Adams’ activities leading up to his death are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 217-384-1213 or Crime Stoppers at 217-384-8477. People can also submit information to Crime Stoppers by visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.