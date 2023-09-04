HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WGN) — A woman who was badly beaten and left lying in the road after a carjacking in Harwood Heights on Wednesday has died, according to police.

Officers say the 61-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after an alleged carjacking, which took place on the 4400 block of North Natchez Avenue just after 6:30 a.m., on Wednesday.

According to police, a neighbor in the area told officers that he had seen the woman lying face up in the street by her vehicle and a man was on top of her and appeared to be choking her.

Police say the victim, who has been identified as Ma Operio by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, died from her injuries on Sunday.

Officers say a suspect is in custody in connection to the alleged carjacking. 24-year-old Reese Miller of Champaign was taken into custody on Wednesday and is facing several charges, including attempted murder.