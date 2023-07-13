CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man has died following a car crash late Wednesday night.

Duane Northrup, the Champaign County Coroner, said the crash happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of West Green and South State Streets. Only one car was involved; the driver was taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana, but he died a few hours later at 1:37 a.m.

Northrup identified the victim as Eric Hutson, 42 of Champaign. He added that Hutson died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Champaign Police and Northrup’s office are still investigating the events of the crash.