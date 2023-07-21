DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Champaign has died following a Friday morning crash on Interstate 72 in Macon County.

The crash happened at approximately 4:45 a.m. near Harristown. Illinois State Police officials said an SUV was driving westbound when it left the highway to the left, hit a bridge berm and went airborne. The SUV came to a rest against a set of railroad tracks; it was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the driver was Jason Betzler, 49 of Champaign. He was taken from the scene to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where he died at 8:08 a.m.

The Illinois State Police are leading the investigation into the crash.