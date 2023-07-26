URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man has been convicted of killing his own daughter during a domestic dispute just over a year ago.

It took a jury less than an hour on Wednesday to find 70-year-old Raymond Gwin guilty of first-degree murder. Announcing the verdict, the jury said that the prosecution proved Gwin committed murder by firing a shot at 34-year-old Latoya Gwin, hitting her in the neck and killing her.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said it was never a question of whether Gwin fired the deadly shot on July 14, 2022; he admitted it. But Gwin claimed he shot his daughter in self-defense during a domestic dispute.

Gwin told police that she hit him with a hammer, which prompted him to shoot her. But an audio recording from Gwin’s cell phone, discovered during the investigation, contradicted that claim and resulted in his arrest two months later.

Latoya is heard yelling in the recording that it was her father who hit her with a hammer. She then declared that she was going to call the police, at which point a shot is heard.

The jury determined from this evidence that Gwin did not have the legal justification to kill his daughter.

Gwin’s bond was revoked upon his conviction and he is in custody. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 7, and he faces a minimum of 45 years in prison. At his age, this minimum would be an effective life sentence.