DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man has been convicted for his role in the murder of two men in Danville more than five years ago.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that on Friday, a Vermilion County jury found Nicholas Trimble, 42, guilty of six counts of first-degree murder. Raoul said that on Sept. 4, 2017, Trimble killed 26-year-olds Rafael Arevalo and Omar Roman during a meeting to buy marijuana. Trimble tried to take the marijuana by force, resulting in shots being fired.

“It is my hope this decision will aid in the healing of those impacted by this senseless violence,” Raoul said. “I appreciate the assistance of both the Danville Police Department and the FBI. I am committed to continuing to collaborate with law enforcement agencies at all levels of government to address violent crime in Illinois.”

Raoul’s office worked with the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office in prosecuting the case.

“Friday’s jury verdict of guilty against Nicholas Trimble clearly demonstrates that when we in law enforcement work together the most violent criminals in our community will be held accountable,” said State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy. “When my office reached out to Attorney General Kwame Raoul and his staff for their assistance, they continue to stand with us to fight violent crime, as does the Danville Police Department.”

“The Danville Police Department appreciates the cooperation of the community, concerted efforts of its officers, detectives and all agencies involved as well as the continued dedication of the Attorney General’s office who hold accountable those who wish to do harm to the citizens of Danville,” said Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates.

Trimble is set to be sentenced on April 26.