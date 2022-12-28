EDITOR’S NOTICE: a previous version of this article said “a man was cited for reckless discharge of a firearm.” Police have since corrected the information, which now says “a man was cited for unlawful use of a weapon.”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A 48-year-old man was cited for unlawful use of a weapon after police said he shot himself in the leg Tuesday night.

Champaign Police responded to a report of shots fired around 9:39 p.m. When officers arrived to the 1200 block of Anthony Drive, police said they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left leg. After speaking with the subject, they determined the wound was self-inflicted “following the discharge of a firearm.”

Champaign Police said officers gave the man immediate medical treatment on the scene until he could be taken to a hospital. Police cannot confirm whether it was accidental, or provide any further details at this time.