CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police announced on Thursday that 33-year-old Rolander Hampton of Champaign has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting incident last month.

Champaign Police were dispatched just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 3 to the 2400 block of N. Neil St. for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers located a 40-year-old Champaign man on the scene with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Champaign Police and Fire personnel rendered medical aid on-scene until the victim could be transported to an area hospital where he received treatment. The victim was later released from the hospital and continues to recover.

Police said that an investigation into the situation indicated that the victim was talking with a neighbor, who was later identified as Hampton when an argument ensued. The argument quickly escalated when Hampton shot the victim one time with a firearm before fleeing the scene.

Hampton was arrested in Gary, Ind. on Jan. 3 for his involvement in this incident. He was then transferred to Champaign County Correctional Center’s custody on Feb. 22. and charged.

Although an arrest has been made, police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS) or online at 373tips.com.

Police thank the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance during this investigation.

Police added that individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.