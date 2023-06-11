CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Banio Koroma has his own mentorship program, and he would love for people to get involved with that or any program around town that aims to be a part of the solution.

“Us as parents, we have to be aware of where our children are at all times. You know, there’s not you know, the saying there’s nothing good that happens after midnight,” said Koroma.

He’s calling for accountability after a pop-up party sent 6 people to the hospital.

“It’s getting warm outside in the summer and it’s okay to want to have fun. But at the price of having fun should not be your safety or your life,” said Koroma.

The youngest victim is only 17 years old. That age group is one Champaign youth mentor Banio Koroma wants to reach.

“As a community, we should all work together to save our next generation. There’s a lot of organizations that mean I happen to be one of those organizations,” said Koroma.

He mentors young men as they make, they transition from what he calls boyhood to manhood. Showing them how to cope with their emotions, resolve conflicts, and become a productive member of their community.

“There’s a saying each one, teach one and we need to provide more positive role models and more mentors for our youth,” said Koroma.

He says this situation is proof that what he does is needed and is an example of what happens when community efforts are ignored.

“Violence brings more violence. So as a community, we should come and help out and provide a hand for those victims affected so that this violence doesn’t escalate,” said Koroma.

He wants to see more men in the community set a positive example for those coming up behind and more people encourage each other to do the right thing.

“Basically, you take one under your wing. You save one life. That life might be the one that’s going to save other lives,” said Koroma.

Koroma holds mentorship events every weekend. Now he says his spots are full. But if more mentors get involved, he can help more young men.