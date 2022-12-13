CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing charges following a drug bust last week on Breen Drive.

Samuel I. Bellettiere, 24, was arrested at his home on Breen when the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Thursday. The search turned up marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and pills, THC gummies and cartridges and packing materials for both marijuana and mushrooms. $5,500 in cash was also recovered.

Bellettiere is accused of manufacturing and delivering these drugs. He is facing two charges from the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s office, one of which is for manufacturing and delivering at least 30 grams of marijuana.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 13.