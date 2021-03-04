Champaign man arrested in connection to Chicago expressway shooting

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — A 30-year-old Champaign man was arrested by Illinois State Police for a shooting that happened in August on I-80.

In a news release, troopers said they were called around 5:15 a.m. on August 16 for a reported expressway shooting on I-80 westbound at Pulaski Road. Troopers learned the victim’s vehicle was hit by gunfire while driving in the area.

“During the shooting, the passenger side of the offending vehicle struck the driver’s side of the victim vehicle,” said Troopers. “The impact from the crash caused the victim vehicle to veer off the roadway, striking the guardrail on the left side of the road way before coming to rest on the left shoulder facing eastbound.” They continued to say the offending vehicle, driven by Terrel Jackson, veered off the road and hit a light pole. He then rana way from the scene.

The driver and his passenger were not hurt in the incident, according to troopers.

On Tuesday, troopers were able to get approval from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and get an indictment for two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm against Jackson. Troopers said Jackson is currently in the Champaign County Jail being held on charges unrelated to the shooting investigation.