CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Thursday evening around 5:00 p.m., the Champaign Police responded to reports of a man with a gun that presented a potential danger to the community.

Officers quickly arrived at the intersection of Bloomington Road and North Highland Avenue. Once they arrived, they found he had entered a business. Once he was inside, officials said he entered a non-public area.

To ensure a lawful search, CPD immediately secured the scene until they could contact the business’s corporate owner. Once given consent, officers were able to find the gun within minutes.

CPD arrested Anthony Wilkins, a 27-year-old from Champaign. Officials said additional charges related to the gun are pending.

No one was hurt, said officials.