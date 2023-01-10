CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A Champaign man was arrested Monday morning after police located a car that was connected to a shooting early in the morning.

It started after police responded to a report of shots fired on Apricot Ln. around 2 a.m. After arriving at the scene, officers found a mobile home hit by bullets. After talking with neighbors, police were able to identify a car that was involved.

Hours later police found the car at a home by Bradley and Willis Ave. There they arrested Gerwaun Lindsey, who had an active warrant. Police proceeded to conduct a search warrant at the home.

Lindsey was booked into Champaign County Jail. He was not charged with any crime related to the shooting at this time. According to the Champaign County Jail Records, he is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and violation of bail bond.