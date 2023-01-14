CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — We now know details about the man accused of an early January murder in Champaign.

Champaign Police arrested 20-year-old Zaire Herman on Jan. 11.

Police said he shot 21-year-old Jalen Williams in the chest on Jan. 5 in the Garden Hills neighborhood.

Herman is being charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Daniel Reynolds, Champaign County assistant state’s attorney, said Herman lived just three houses down from where the shooting on the 5th happened.

In court on Friday, Reynolds described what a witness told police.

The witness said two men walked by him, talking loudly with each other.

After they passed the witness, he then heard gunshots and believed they were shooting at each other.

Reynolds also said officers found a cell phone. Investigators said Herman and Williams were texting each other shortly before everything unfolded.

“Those messages started about 4:10 p.m., which would be an hour and 23 minutes before the dispatch,” Reynolds said. “And they end about 15 minutes prior to. Those messages are regarding where they’re going to meet up. At 5:16, the defendant says that he is at Bradley. The victim responds ‘I’m close by.'”

It doesn’t end there. On Jan. 10, officers went inside Herman’s home with a warrant. Reynolds said they found blood spots in multiple places.

Then, the next day on the 11th, Herman went to the hospital. That’s where he told staff he was shot on the 5th. Police said this was the only shooting in Garden Hills that day.

Herman is being held on a $1.5 million bond and faces 45-85 years in prison.

He will return to court in February.