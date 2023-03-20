CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is wanted on an aggravated battery warrant and Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in locating him.

Officials said Lavell D. Joiner, 39, is wanted for aggravated battery to a child, with bond set at $10,000. His last known address is 708 Crescent Drive, Apt. B, in Champaign.

Joiner is described as being Black with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs 223 pounds.

Anyone who knows of Joiner’s location is asked to contact Crime Stoppers using one of three ways: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips are 100% anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers and can be rewarded with up to $5,000 if an arrest is made using the information provided.