CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Santa made an appearance in Champaign for kids needing a different kind of visit with “jolly old Saint Nick.”

Market Place Mall hosted a sensory-friendly Santa visit last week for boys and girls who may be sensitive to loud noises or large crowds. Children got to tell him their holiday wishes and get a picture taken.

Rebecca Nichols said her family took an hour-long trip for a chance to sit on Santa’s lap.

“Our two-and-a-half-year-old son just can’t tolerate the busy crowds,” she said. “He gets impatient very easily. We’re hoping that they can snap a picture in the five seconds that they’re going to have when I sit [him] on Santa’s lap and then walk away.”

Organizers say sensory-friendly Santa is starting to catch on. Last year, only five families signed up. This year, four times as many were lining up to see Mr. Claus.