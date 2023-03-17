CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police are investigating after thousands of dollars’ worth of damage was discovered on two outdoor mailboxes near campus.

UIPD officials said the incident happened at the post office at 302 East Green Street, located in the Campustown neighborhood. It appeared that, between Saturday and Monday, someone tried to use a pry bar to access the contents of the mailboxes. The damage is estimated to cost $6,000.

The damage was reported to the UIPD on Wednesday, when investigators were visiting the post office in relation to a separate investigation.