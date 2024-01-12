CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Gaming Board said 42 establishments brought in more than $3 million wagered on video gaming in 2023.

Mach 1, in the Vermilion County Village of Tilton, was number one on the list with $9,619,208 funds played and $7,298,066.58 paid out. Libby’s Lounge in Champaign came in at 31 with $3,204,286 funds played and $2,389,662.92 paid. Employee Wayne Bennett said it’s more than just the thrill of winning that keeps people coming back.

Part of it is how they’re treated here,” Bennett said. “It’s respect, when you walk through the door you’re welcomed immediately.”

Champaign official Jeff Hamilton said the city got $1,217,829 in tax revenue from gambling in the 2022-2023 fiscal year. He said the purposes for those funds and wherever there’s a need.

“Everything from road maintenance, bridges, sidewalks, public safety, fire protection, police services and all the other services that the city provides,” Hamilton said.

