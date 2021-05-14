Champaign loosens COVID-19 restriction

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The city of Champaign is has announced the suspension of some COVID-19 restrictions.

Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen has amended two Emergency Orders which allow for the safe return to pre-pandemic activities as Illinois moves into the Bridge to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

The city will now resume the issuance of special event permits. Special event permit applications are available through the City’s website at champaignil.gov/police/department-services/special-event-application/.

They are also lifting the requirement for individuals to wear face coverings when around others in public. Residents are asked to continue to follow CDC and public health guidance concerning the appropriate use of face coverings in certain settings.

They are encouraging residents and visitors to continue to take appropriate health and safety measures and to consider getting vaccinated in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To read the full text of all the City’s Emergency Orders, please visit the City’s website at champaignil.gov/covid-19.