CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is aiming to become more bicycle-friendly with more lanes and paths, but is asking residents to vote for which ones they should work on building first.

The city of Champaign is looking for input from residents to choose which proposed path or lane in the city’s four quadrants should be created first. City officials created an online survey open for the next two months to get feedback on the 16 bike improvement projects.

Officials believe creating safe streets for everybody is a priority for the city.

To submit a survey, learn more about the prioritization process, view frequently-asked-questions, and explore the interactive web map, visit Engage Champaign’s website. The full list of the 16 bike paths and lanes described in detail also can be found on the city’s website.

Champaign’s Plan Commission will discuss the Bicycle Implementation Plan as a part of the Transportation Master Plan in early 2024.