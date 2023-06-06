CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Several times a day, lifeguards at Sholem Aquatic Center in Champaign practice their skills with fake drownings.

That’s the point of these drills.

Pool management wants them to be as realistic as possible, so the lifeguards are prepared for the real deal.

A lifeguard manager sneaks his way into the pool, jumps in the water, and starts to drown. An on-duty lifeguard see’s what’s happening blows his whistle, and this announcement is made.

It’s just a drill at Sholem Aquatic Center in Champaign.

“We call them guests in distress, so gids,” said Erin Stanton, pool training manager.

All of the lifeguards run over to the gid, pull the swimmer out of the water, assess him, and practice performing life-saving measures whether that’s CPR or using a heart defibrillator.

“We have them be as realistic as possible,” Stanton said.

It was so realistic this weekend. People took to social media believing they actually saw someone being saved.

“So that’s probably why people were confused,” Stanton said.

Lifeguards do these drills anywhere from 3-5 times a day to make sure that their lifeguards are prepared in the worst-case scenario.

Felicia Fitzgerald has been bringing her kids to the pool for years and has seen the drills before.

“It’s interesting, to say the least, but I think it’s fascinating,” Fitzgerald said.

As a parent, she appreciates them.

“I think it’s amazing,” Fitzgerald said. “I feel safe that my kids can go out there. I like that they are watching out for the kids.”

After the drill is complete, training managers like Stanton will go over what went well with her staff and tips for how they can improve to make sure they keep you and your families safe all summer long.

The pool training manager says they always let everyone know when they are doing training.

If you miss their announcement they say do not call 911; they’ve got things handled.