CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Public Library hosted the Kid`s Shoebox Float Workshop on Sunday afternoon.

The event, presented in cooperation with Champaign Center Partnership, allowed kids to create their own mini parade float out of a shoebox.

Children and families were invited to build their own shoebox float inspired by this year`s theme for the 22nd Annual Parade of Lights: The Island of Misfit Toys.

“When the pandemic happened two years ago, this was something for kids to do to show their creativity,” Champaign Center Partnership marketing and event coordinator Jenna Manolakes said. “We wanted to keep the event going.”

Supplies were provided but children were encouraged to bring their own art supplies, decorations, and boxes if able too.

This was the first time the library hosted the event.