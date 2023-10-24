URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Environmental Stewards are coming together to build a Household Hazardous Waste collection facility in Urbana.

Organizers said the need for the $170,000 space located on 901 Saline Court is needed year-round, adding it will improve the health and safety of the community. The program will decrease risks of groundwater and surface water contamination, as well as accidental poisonings. It will also lessen exposure to hazardous chemicals and highly toxic smoke for first responders going to house fires.

Fundraising for the project should start early 2024.