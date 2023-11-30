CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Experts in Central Illinois are hoping for changes in the legal system for youth offenders, and are calling for more help to prevent them from getting there in the first place.

This week alone in Champaign County, a 15-year-old admitted to shooting a gun near a school and a 17-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison. Now, local organizations want to put forth efforts to diminish the number of juvenile offenders. It ranges from counseling and mediation to redistribution of state funds — but most importantly, leaders say it’ll take a change in mindset for everyone involved to get it done.

“We can see they’re almost going down the wrong path, and so we want to try to assist them and help them as best as possible,” said Laurie Britt, Youth Assessment Center Coordinator.

Too often, teenagers can find themselves going down that path and getting stuck, costing them years of their lives and years of trauma.

“Everyone is traumatized by prison, but people who go in younger are even more traumatized by prison because they actually have to mature into adults in that environment,” said James Kilgore, FirstFollowers Director.

The time behind bars is a time when most people are out learning essential life skills. With no work or credit history, finding places to work or live is a challenge. A combination, Kilgore said, is putting them on a path leading them back to where they started.

“All of these things are what contribute to the fact that people end up being involved in criminal activity, because they don’t have other alternatives,” he said.

Groups like FirstFollowers in Champaign work to help people re-enter society, but Kilgore said he would like to see more being done on the front end of the issue.

“We should not be incarcerating or trying people as adults when they’re when they’re 13 or 17,” Kilgore said. “We should be looking for ways to get them on a different pathway.

That’s where groups like the Youth Assessment Center in Champaign come in. Their goal is to get involved at the beginning.

“The point of all of this is to get them to a place where they can recognize that they’re making those issues happen for themselves,” Britt said, “and that they can prevent that and we can give them the coping skills to do that work.”

She said getting them to understand their accountability, the law and the reality of where it can lead is a piece to stopping the cycle.

“The life coaching that we’ll provide them, the case management that we’ll provide them,” Britt said. “We will eventually get to a point where you can recognize, ‘I’ve made a mistake,’ and that ‘I don’t want my life to go down this route.'”

The Youth Assessment Center encourages anyone who knows someone who needs their help to reach out.