CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign’s Neighborhood Services are launching a new campaign called 43-43-43. It’s meant to re-engage the 43 registered neighborhood groups throughout Champaign.

Organizers say now that the pandemic is over it’s time for the groups to get back to improving their neighborhoods.

The city would like to see them get more involved with their neighbors. It can be through a neighborhood cleanup, beautification, or environmental education event.

They also want to see the groups host a neighborhood-based community building or block party social event.

“It’s important that we support those volunteers on the ground, we encourage them, and that work continues. That’s what we’re trying to do, really support and nurture our grass root volunteers throughout the city,” said John Ruffin, Neighborhood Relations Manager.

He says they’re already seeing growth since getting the project off the ground.43-43-43 now as three new organizations added to the list.