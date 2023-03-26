CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one eastbound lane of Kirby Avenue will be closed beginning Monday.

The closure, between Mayfair Road and Ridge Road, is so i3 Broadband can install fiber-optic utility in the area. Officials said eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area during the closure.

The city said they appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourage caution when traveling through work zones.

The lane is scheduled to reopen on April 3, weather permitting.

Last week, the city announced that i3 Broadband would also be closing one northbound lane of Prospect Avenue to accommodate the same fiber-optic installation. Additionally, i3 plans to install fiberoptic utilities in a residential area of Champaign located between Prospect Avenue and Russell Street (from east to west) and between Springfield Avenue and Green Street (from north to south).

The city said that the construction process will take six to eight weeks from seeing the first utility flags to restoration completion and service activation. The installation will take place in both city-owned rights-of-way and utility easements on private property.