CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Kids at Champaign’s First Christian Church were given an opportunity on Wednesday to meet a pair of Olympians and learn how they train for the Olympics.

Speed skaters Andrew Heo and Austin Kleba competed in February at the Olympics in Beijing and are now embarking upon a tour of speed skating communities across the country. At Wednesday’s event they shared stories from Beijing and their training routines.

Kleba said it was rewarding to meet everyone knowing that he serves as an inspiration for the next generation of athletes.

“I’ve had tons of kids, just the inspiration they have on their faces, the look that they have when we come out and talk to them,” Kleba said. “They’re like, ‘You guys went to the Olympics?’ and we’re like ‘Yeah’ and they get so excited.”

Heo and Kleba have plans to make stops in Indiana and Ohio before making their way to the Northeast.