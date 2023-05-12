CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Changes are coming to a Champaign intersection near the busy north Prospect Avenue business district.

The City of Champaign announced the intersection of Boardwalk and Interstate Drives is scheduled to be converted to an all-way stop on Monday, May 22.

City officials said Public Works Traffic and Lighting crews will install new signs. A portable, changeable message sign will be placed in advance of the change to alert drivers of the new all-way stop.

The city advises drivers to pay close attention to this new signage and use caution when approaching the intersection. They said they appreciate the cooperation of residents in following the new traffic pattern at this time.