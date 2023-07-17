CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A home in Champaign was damaged on Sunday when a fire broke out on the front porch.

Officials with the Champaign Fire Department said the fire happened just after midnight in the area of Fifth Street and Beardsley Avenue. Crews received multiple reports of fire and found heavy flames when they arrived. They were able to quickly put it out with multiple hose lines and the flames were contained primarily to the porch.

No one was home at the time the fire started and no firefighters were hurt battling the flames. The cause is under investigation.

The Champaign Fire Department also took the opportunity to remind homeowners to maintain a working smoke alarm in their home and to practice a home escape plan.