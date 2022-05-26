CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign introduced its new Neighborhood Ambassadors team on Thursday at its first block party of the year.

The program aims to connect the citizens with city officials and programs that can help the community thrive.

“We’re building relationships. The thing that we really want to focus on this time around is we want to focus on follow-ups,” said Neighborhood Ambassador Supervisor Jacqueline Kalipeni. “We want to make sure that what we’re promising, we’re delivering and that the residents asking for those promises are understanding that we are working our hardest to get those things done for them.”

Kalipeni said the team plans to achieve that goal by partnering with the Champaign Police Department.

“We are going to be continually communicating with the police department on issues that are around the city of Champaign,” Kalipeni said.

She also said they plan to help the community by making sure everything is up to code.

“We’re also working with the code compliance team at the City of Champaign to see how we can be of better service,” Kalipeni said. “We want to make sure neighborhoods like country brook has all their lights on in the parking lot.”

She encouraged people to walk up and have a conversation with an ambassador if they see them in their bright orange uniforms.