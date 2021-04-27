Champaign Highschool has COVID-19 Breakout

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Some parents of kids at Champaign Central High School are concerned after getting an email from the school saying there’s a COVID-19 outbreak.

Public Health officials said they’ve contact traced each case in the high school, with anyone who’s infected or been exposed is already isolating and monitoring symptoms.

Public health has been concerned about COVID spreading in schools ever since they reopened…

Especially with contact sports coming back. They believe sports are the likeliest cause for this specific outbreak. Officials recommend getting tested immediately if you’re unsure whether your child has been exposed to COVID.

“Testing is free and available in our community, it’s abundant, and we get results in less than 24 hours,” CUPHD official Awais Vaid said.

If you’re a student playing contact sports, officials say you should still be wearing your mask at all times, and be mindful of guidelines when you’re not in school. The district also says they’re disinfecting all areas that have been exposed to COVID inside Central.

Officials also recommend getting your kids vaccinated if they are older than 16.