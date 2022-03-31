CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is now offering people an additional COVID-19 booster shot if they meet the eligibility criteria.

The FDA had previously approved a fourth COVID dose for only people aged 12 and older with severely weakened immune systems. On Tuesday, the FDA expanded eligibility for a fourth dose to everyone aged 50 and older. The CDC subsequently recommended a fourth dose as long as recipients are four months removed from their third dose.

Eligible recipients can receive their second booster shot through any of the following providers:

  • Champaign-Urbana Public Health District
    • 201 W. Kenyon Road, Champaign
    • April 4 – 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Appointments scheduled online
  • Promise Healthcare
    • 819 Bloomington Road, Champaign
    • Appointments scheduled by calling 217-356-1558
  • Carle Health
    • Appointments at primary care offices can be scheduled online
  • OSF HealthCare
    • Appointments at primary care offices can be scheduled online
  • Christie Clinic
    • People can visit a community-based vaccine clinic or find another vaccine site online
  • Pharmacies
    • Nearby vaccine-administering pharmacies can be found online

Additional information on COVID-19 vaccinations cen be found on the CUPHD’s website.