CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is getting in shape, but it can be a hard goal to keep up with.

Cody Hoshell, General Manager of Crunch Fitness in Champaign, said that 48 percent of those that make New Years resolutions want to improve their fitness. Hoshell has experience training and helping people meet their goals — but he says it’s up to the individual to make the difference.

“At the end of the day, if you want to look better, move better and feel better, it’s what you do inside the gym that’s going to translate to how you feel outside of the gym,” Hoshell said.

Some people make it their New Year’s resolution to get fit. Others say they’ve made it into a lifestyle.

“In the past, I have tried that, and if I set a resolution, it’s harder for me to maintain,” gym member Victoria Coverstone said. “So, this is more of just an intention to try to do it, and that’s been more successful for me.”

Coverstone is a pickleball and tennis player who has always enjoyed fitness, but still finds those challenges from time to time.

“I say, baby steps,” she said. “Some weeks I’m really dedicated because maybe other aspects of my life aren’t as demanding. But then, in the weeks that are demanding, I give myself a break and maybe can’t come to the gym as often as I said I was going to.”

Fellow gym member Mark Krueger said he’s been losing weight at his own pace. He wants others to know they can do the same.

“You don’t have to do it five, six, seven times a week. Start off two or three times a week,” Krueger said. “Don’t try to be Superman at the start. Set very low goals in the beginning that you’ll achieve pretty easily, and the more you do it, the more you want to do it.”

According to Forbes Health, the top five New Year’s resolutions are improved fitness, improved finances, improved mental health, weight loss and improved diet. The survey said only 1 percent of people uphold their goals for a full 12 months.