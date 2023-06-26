CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Sunday night, 217 Kids United hosted its first motivational movie night to teach kids better ways to handle conflict. The movement’s founder, Tina Gordon, had no idea it would fall the day after she lost her friend, Keith Marrissette, to gun violence.

“To take somebody’s life. Because you don’t like them. I’m not going to condone it. It got to stop,” said Gordon.

Police say the 34-year-old was shot in a parking lot of an apartment complex.

“Everywhere you turn around, somebody is getting shot. Someone can kill. That’s not what we want. We want the community to be a safe haven,” said Catina Moore, a guest speaker.

In order to do that, Gordon said they need people like Catina Moore to teach kids about safety.

“Like our children leave home. We want our kids to come back home to us. But if we don’t teach them and we let the street teach them what direction they go, go towards the street,” said Moore.

That’s the foundation of Gordon’s group.

“The message I’m trying to send is whatever the problem you may have with each other, it’s not that far. And it’s not that y’all got to go out and shoot each other,” said Gordon.

Kids learned why bullying is not okay and what to do if they see someone with a gun.

“Go find an adult and say, hey, I need help. Go find the police to say, hey, I need help because we need our lives saved. We need all our children safe,” said Moore.

She said speaking up can potentially save a life. Just as much as one bad decision could change the course of yours.

“So, you are missing out on life. You missed out on education. You missed out on your goal. What you want to do with life because you gave it to the street. And that’s not the way our children supposed to be,” said Moore.

Gordon said she needs more volunteers as her organization grows.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with security camera footage is asked to come forward. You can be anonymous. Reach out to police or champaign county crime stoppers.