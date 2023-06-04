CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — While Decatur was celebrating cancer survivors, two groups in Champaign were making care packages for those still fighting.

Cure ACC and CU Youth Group put together and donated more than 500 packages. They were filled with oils, soft gloves, and unique key chains. They were donated to hospitals in the Champaign-Urbana area.

The group organizer says putting these donations together fills a special spot in her life. Her mom died from cancer 5 years ago. Since then, she has made it her mission to make sure others going through it don’t feel alone.

“Every big, minor milestone that my family and my mom had relating to her cancer revolved around this church,” said Sarah Jane German, organizer. “And knowing that the people here will be there to support us and knowing that to continue her legacy, they are still standing behind me means so much.”

She says she only had 8 years with her mother after she was diagnosed. Her goal with her organization is to give others living in her shoes more moments with their loved ones.