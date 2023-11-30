CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Christmas Grinch in Champaign has struck again.

Just one day after a woman discovered her heirloom Christmas wreath had been stolen, another house had its decorations stolen. But this time, the theft was caught on camera.

Cameras on the outside of Gary Crull’s home captured three people stealing his decorations. One grabbed a snowman while the other two unplugged lit Christmas trees and took them to their getaway car.

Crull said he was shocked to see the video Thursday morning.

“It’s kind of frustrating and anger. And I had seen this online in like neighborhood watch reports, somebody else had put something in there about their stealing of their yard decorations,” Crull said. “At the time I saw that, I thought to myself, ‘I should put a cable through those and lock them to a tree out there.’ And I just hadn’t done it yet.”

Crull added that it was bold of the thieves to steal from his front yard because it was lit very well. He’s hoping to either replace the stolen items or simply get them back.

He’s also checking with his neighbors to see if anyone else has decorations missing. Crull did report the crime to police, and he is waiting to hear back.