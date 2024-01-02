CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Girl Scouts helped purchase some items for animals at the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic.

Using leftover fundraising money, they bought AstroTurf for the birds and a puzzle feeder for the opossum. The clinic said they rely on donations like this to give the best possible care to the animals.

“It can be food, too. We take non-perishable food items, and even scheduling those programs with us, that helps us get money, too,” Program Coordinator Sydney Oliveira said. “Not only for these guys — this is a small portion of what we do, so the bulk of what we do is inside the Wildlife Clinic.”

The clinic accepts donations at any time. Visit their Facebook page for more information.