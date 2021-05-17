Champaign gas prices holding at $3.15 average

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign gas prices fell 2.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.15/g on Monday, according to a GasBuddy survey.

The survey includes 9 stations in Champaign. Monday’s average price is 13.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago — also almost a dollar high than one year ago.

GasBuddy’s price reports lists the cheapest station in Champaign at $3.04 per gallon, and the most expensive at $3.39 per gallon.

Illinois’ lowest price in the state is $2.89 per gallon and the highest is $3.79 gallon, according to the survey.

Gas Buddy says national average price rose 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week. That’s now an average of $3.03 per gallon.

The survey says the national average went up 16.8 cents per gallon from a month ago. That’s also $1.17 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The national average gas price surged last week thanks to big price jumps in Southeastern states due to the previously shut down Colonial Pipeline, but most areas outside that region saw smaller fluctuations,” says GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan. “With the pipeline now back in service, I expect prices to come down in the hardest-hit states, specifically the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Virginia.

“The drops should lead the national average to soon fall back under the $3 per gallon mark, but motorists shouldn’t get too excited — prices may start to head higher in a few weeks should Memorial Day gasoline demand be red hot. In addition, motorists in the affected areas should see outage numbers continue to decline this week, especially early in the week when gasoline demand tends to be lowest. I’m optimistic that there will be enough recovery by Memorial Day for motorists in these states to fill up without having to search for gasoline.”

Historical gasoline prices for the date of May 17 in Champaign and the national average going back ten years are as follows: