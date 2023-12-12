CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Another week, another drop in Champaign’s gas prices.

GasBuddy’s latest data shows that since Dec. 4, the average price of gasoline in Champaign fell six cents to $3.31 per gallon. The price was at $3.39 two weeks ago, and since then, some gas stations in town have fallen below $3 per gallon.

This the 12th consecutive week that gas prices in Champaign have gone down. Gas prices appeared to stabilize around $3.70 per gallon in August and early September, but they’ve only gone down since then, a few cents every week.

The national average price of gas has also been falling and is falling at an even faster pace than Champaign locally. Since Aug. 21, the average price fell from $3.82 to $3.11, with a 10 cent decrease in the last week alone.

“For the 12th straight week, or three straight months, the national average has continued to decline, now at its lowest level of 2023 heading into the prime of the holiday season as oil prices continue to struggle amidst cooling demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With nearly 80,000 gas stations in the U.S. now priced below $3 per gallon, and 23 states also seeing average prices of $2.99 or less, motorists are getting substantial relief at the pump in time for the holidays.”

De Haan added that the trend is likely to continue in most states this week and the national average could fall below $3.05, the lowest since 2021. The downward trend may even continue into 2024.