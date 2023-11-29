CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — New data from GasBuddy is showing that gasoline prices in Champaign are continuing to fall alongside state and national averages.

As of Nov. 27, a survey of 79 gas stations in Champaign found the town’s average price to be $3.39 per gallon. That number is 4.1 cents lower than it was a week prior and 16.8 cents lower than it was a month ago.

Champaign’s downward trend in the last week and month echoes statewide and nationwide movement, although not at the same pace. Illinois’ statewide average went from $3.45 per gallon a week ago to $3.36 per gallon, a drop of nine cents. Nationwide, the average gas price fell five cents and stands at $3.21 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, said people are staying inside more often and reducing the demand for gas, which puts pressure on prices to fall.

“With the national average price of gasoline declining for the 10th straight week, motorists are enjoying the longest downward trend at the pump since the summer of 2022,” De Haan said. “The timing couldn’t be better as Americans head into the holidays, leaving them with more in their wallets at a time of year many start to spend on gifts for loved ones.”

De Hann added that Gas Buddy is also carefully monitoring a delayed meeting of OPEC that is set to occur this week. There could be potential surprises like oil production cuts that might lead to an end to lower gas prices.