CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A food pantry dedicated to servicing the underserved communities of Champaign is preparing to re-open. It’s at the Saint Luke AME Church on Fifth Street.

The food pantry originally opened in 2010 but closed its doors in January. Under new leadership, the pantry has returned.

The founder of the pantry said she is eager to get back to helping those who are in need. It started out as the answer to the lack of pantries in the black communities in champaign. Since then, it has grown to servicing surrounding areas like Rantoul and Mahomet.

“it has added hope to the community. People know that we have food. We try to get food that they like and that meets their dietary needs. We have added hope to a group of people, especially senior citizens who are in need of food who are on very fixed incomes and don’t have extra money coming in,” said pantry founder Patricia McKinney Lewis.

The food pantry will open on October 15th. They are accepting donations at Saint Luke AME Church.