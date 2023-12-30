CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The winter months mean greenery and flowers disappear, but one Champaign flower shop owner says it makes for a busy time of year for her business.

CU Flower House Owner Andrea Hunt has been at her location on South Neil Street for three years. She said flower shortages have passed, but global warming is still affecting flower growth.

The shop has more than just flowers. Hunt also hosts parties, wine nights, and rents out wedding decorations. Their final wedding of the year is on New Year’s Eve.

“January to February was really one of our busiest months in preparing for wedding consultations and getting wedding quotes out and such,” Hunt said.

She said they already have 25 weddings scheduled for next year.