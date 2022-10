CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A massive fall festival is happening this Saturday at Centennial Park.

“The Champaign Park District’s Flannel Fest is bigger and better than ever before,” officials said.

The Mustache Contest will start at 4 p.m. The contest encourages people of all ages to prepare their grown or crafted mustaches and beards for the fun competition.

Live lumberjack shows from Lumberjack Enterprises, games, inflatables, beer sales and more are available.