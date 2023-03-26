CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police officers and firefighters gathered for the second Battle of the Badge hockey game Saturday.

Police won 5 to 4.

The event was held to support Peace Maker Project 703; Amber Oberheim’s organization to honor her husband: fallen officer Chris Oberheim who was killed in the line of duty in 2021.

Officers and firefighters said the event is a fun way for them to share the brotherhood of being a first responder while honoring Officer Oberheim.

Several businesses pitched in for the raffles and food trucks.

“When it comes down to it, we stick up for each other, we do a lot of things together, it’s a true family, we help support each other,” said Elliot Kraft, Champaign Fire Department.

“Just to see these guys out here, there’s so much more to first responders than just showing up on calls,” said Dane Kaldahl, Champaign Police Department. “We have athletes, we have musicians, we have iron workers, woodworkers that it’s just people from all different walks of life who get to come together for one event and for one common purpose. It’s awesome.”

Both said they hope events like these will spread the organization’s message about supporting law enforcement and their families.

Last year, Champaign Fire won 7 to 4.