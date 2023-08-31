CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Staff at Fire Station 4 in Champaign can breathe easy now thanks in part to a negative test for asbestos.

Tests for the toxic substance in the station’s HVAC system came back negative on Wednesday. Back on Aug. 17, a routine water heater checkup found signs of asbestos in the station, forcing the firefighters to leave and temporarily operate out of other stations.

Fast forward a week, and the tests for the utility room returned a ratio of 2% asbestos, 1 percentage point past the permissible rate. Following the return of the negative test in the air handling room, staff returned to the building for good.

Deputy Chief Chris Zurumba said cleanup is underway for the utility room.

“Remediation work actually started this morning and will hopefully be done either late [Thursday] or [Friday],” he said. “And when they do that, an outside contractor is coming in and will seal that room, that area of the building off and they’ll be responsible for cleaning it and removing any asbestos dust particles that are in that area.”