CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Champaign are on the scene of a two-alarm fire that broke out in an apartment building Friday afternoon.

The fire happened 1101 South Mattis Avenue and was called in around 1:30 p.m. Officials with the Champaign Fire Department said that no one was inside the building, which neighbors said had been condemned earlier this year. No one was hurt as a result.

Part of Mattis was closed as firefighters had to run hose lines across the street, but the road has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.