CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters said they responded to a building fire Friday afternoon.

In a press release, officials said the fire was in the gas vault of EpiWorks at 1606 Rion Drive. The fire caused crews to evacuate a nearby hotel and school.

Crews arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to respond to a fire report. Firefighters entered the building and found the fire at a gas fitting. They got the fire out by shutting off a gas valve that controlled the flow.

Fire officials said there is no injury reported.