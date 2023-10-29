CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department extinguished a house fire early Sunday evening.

It happened in the area of Rolling Acres Drive and Marjorie Lane at 6:38 p.m. The fire department received a report of a chimney fire at a bi-level, single-family home.

When fire crews arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the home and went inside to further investigate. They found a small fire near the chimney. The fire was quickly extinguished with a singe hose line.

No firefighters or home occupants were hurt. The cause of the fire was accidental.

The Champaign Fire Department reminds the public of the importance of having working smoke alarms and a plan of escape in the event of a fire.